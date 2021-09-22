Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 85,669 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,799 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBD opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

