Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,840,000 after buying an additional 23,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI opened at $121.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.98. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.77 and a 52-week high of $143.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.