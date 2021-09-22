Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,138 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 50.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 129,040.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after buying an additional 1,219,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on HSBC. Citigroup raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DBS Vickers raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

