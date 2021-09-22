Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fluor worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fluor by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

FLR opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

