Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,428 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after buying an additional 838,137 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 16.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after buying an additional 1,375,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 182,251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NOW by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,566,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 196,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NOW by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 46,335 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $776.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

