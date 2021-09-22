Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Reaches $0.44

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Epic Cash has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $10,738.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00129706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 12,672,600 coins. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

