Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EPWN opened at GBX 116.05 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £168.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. Epwin Group has a 52 week low of GBX 63.60 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

