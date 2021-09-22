Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after buying an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after buying an additional 1,510,331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 1,058,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.