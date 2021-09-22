Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQX. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.69.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX opened at C$9.02 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.53 and a twelve month high of C$17.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.32.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.