Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 14,909 Shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, National Pension Service bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,715,265,000.

Shares of BATS:PBUS opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25.

