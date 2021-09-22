Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $214,365,992.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,119,957.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,028,364 shares of company stock worth $2,422,795,538. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

WMT stock opened at $143.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

