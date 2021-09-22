Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $3.33 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.95.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

