Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for National Bank Holdings Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. National Bank has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 32.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

