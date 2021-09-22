Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

COP stock opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 651.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,020 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.