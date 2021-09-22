Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Donegal Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Donegal Group in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

DGICA opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $16.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $438.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.66%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Barry C. Huber bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at $204,247.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 1,464.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 269.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

