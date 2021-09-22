Eric V. Roegner Sells 303,000 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AMCR opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,166,000 after buying an additional 436,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after buying an additional 1,924,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amcor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amcor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,630,000 after buying an additional 612,259 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

