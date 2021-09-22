ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 33.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.2% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $141.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,023. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

