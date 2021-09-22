ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,955,000 after acquiring an additional 608,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,821,000 after acquiring an additional 448,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after purchasing an additional 320,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.07. 7,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,428. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

