ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 91 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG traded up $31.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,824.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,293. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,407.70 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,784.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,494.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

