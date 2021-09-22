ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 100,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 176,706 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 86.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after buying an additional 243,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 265.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 35,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 71,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,626. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.