ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $442.33. The stock had a trading volume of 254,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,722. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.00 and its 200-day moving average is $425.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

