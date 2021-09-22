Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESS opened at $323.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $337.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.69.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

