ETHA Lend (ETHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $2.11 million and $358,942.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00052572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00125610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044134 BTC.

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

