Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EUXTF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of EUXTF opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.32. Euronext has a twelve month low of $95.05 and a twelve month high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

