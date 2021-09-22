European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Stock Price Up 1%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 839 ($10.96) and last traded at GBX 837 ($10.94). Approximately 981,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 259,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 829 ($10.83).

The stock has a market capitalization of £885.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 830.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 763.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In related news, insider Philip E. F. Best sold 38,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07), for a total transaction of £298,762.50 ($390,335.12).

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

