Everest (ID) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Everest has a market capitalization of $28.98 million and approximately $606,203.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Everest has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00072759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00115568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00170364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.65 or 0.06926800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,565.94 or 1.00401622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.88 or 0.00790201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

