EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. EVgo has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 42.77, a current ratio of 42.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVgo stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 3.13% of EVgo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

