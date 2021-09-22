EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.18

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 42.77, a current ratio of 42.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVgo stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 3.13% of EVgo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

