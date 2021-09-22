Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) to Underperform

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

