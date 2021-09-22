Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce $360.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.40 million and the lowest is $345.04 million. Exelixis posted sales of $231.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,400. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

