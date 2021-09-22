Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

Get Exeo Entertainment alerts:

Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Exeo Entertainment, Inc engages in the design, development, license, manufacture, and marketing of consumer electronics in the video gaming and smart television sector. Its products include the Psyko Krypton surround sound headphones, Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones, Zaaz keyboard, and the Extreme Gamer.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Exeo Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exeo Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.