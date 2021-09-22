extraDNA Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, extraDNA has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $454,156.43 and $133,891.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,070.22 or 0.99751402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00077043 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.60 or 0.00776772 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00385889 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.85 or 0.00260469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002167 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004669 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

