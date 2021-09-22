Eyal C. Attar Sells 15,968 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $74,730.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

APRE stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 632,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,106 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.