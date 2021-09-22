F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNB. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

NYSE:FNB opened at $10.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,485 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,672,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,571,000 after acquiring an additional 159,936 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

