Faceter Reaches One Day Volume of $284.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Faceter has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $284.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

