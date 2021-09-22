Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Senior Officer Jean Cloutier Sells 150 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,173,190.40.
TSE:FFH opened at C$521.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$346.84 and a 12 month high of C$581.00. The company has a market cap of C$13.93 billion and a PE ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$549.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$553.53.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$53.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$18.78 by C$34.36. The business had revenue of C$8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 56.3100058 earnings per share for the current year.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
