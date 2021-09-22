Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.94. 217,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 560,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPAC. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,395,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,843,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,659,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

