Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,134 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,864,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after acquiring an additional 58,504 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 48,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Fastenal by 8.5% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 432,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,520,000 after buying an additional 34,026 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 257,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.15. 12,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,679. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

