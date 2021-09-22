Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.65). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

FATE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

FATE stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.21. 5,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,648,315. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,323,000 after buying an additional 327,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95,144 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,458,000 after acquiring an additional 928,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,628,000 after acquiring an additional 491,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,829,000 after purchasing an additional 404,200 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

