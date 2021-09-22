FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:FBK opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21. FB Financial has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. Research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 801.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 475,449 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,870,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,205,000 after buying an additional 185,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 176,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

