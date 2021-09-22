Feathercoin (FTC) Tops One Day Volume of $9,898.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $9,898.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.