Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 455,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes makes up approximately 1.9% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth $108,386,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,414,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,954,000 after buying an additional 973,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,655,000 after buying an additional 801,494 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth $17,109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 828.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 323,937 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. 2,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

