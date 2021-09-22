FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $369.00 Price Target at UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been given a $369.00 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.04.

Shares of FDX opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.32. FedEx has a twelve month low of $234.79 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 980.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $161,210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

