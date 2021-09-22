FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.750-$21.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $19.75-21.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.07. 4,399,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,626. FedEx has a 1 year low of $234.79 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get FedEx alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedEx stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of FedEx worth $554,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.29.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.