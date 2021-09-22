Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up to $7.33

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.61. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 20,370 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.
Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
