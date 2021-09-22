Fiera Capital Corp Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,420,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

