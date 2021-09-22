Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $157.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average is $152.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

