Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 162.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 13.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $272.53 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $288.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.12, for a total transaction of $2,891,590.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,475,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,238,074.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.39, for a total transaction of $811,298.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,014 shares of company stock worth $66,561,617. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

