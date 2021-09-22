Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MQT. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $511,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

