Fiera Capital Corp Sells 13,231 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,231 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJR. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

NYSE:SJR opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

